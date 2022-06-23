«
»

June 23, 2022

THEY HAVE TO DO MORE MONTAGES:  January 6 Committee Delaying Hearings Until July Due to ‘Additional Work’.

Let’s face it, the minds that thought “Ultra Maga” would scare people into supporting Biden, won’t do much. But they have hope.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:33 am
