June 23, 2022
THEY HAVE TO DO MORE MONTAGES: January 6 Committee Delaying Hearings Until July Due to ‘Additional Work’.
Let’s face it, the minds that thought “Ultra Maga” would scare people into supporting Biden, won’t do much. But they have hope.
THEY HAVE TO DO MORE MONTAGES: January 6 Committee Delaying Hearings Until July Due to ‘Additional Work’.
Let’s face it, the minds that thought “Ultra Maga” would scare people into supporting Biden, won’t do much. But they have hope.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.