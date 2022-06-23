June 23, 2022

CONTAGION: Poliovirus may be spreading in London; virus detected in sewage for months: Vaccine-derived poliovirus spreads with poor hygiene, sanitation, and low vaccination. “No polio cases have been reported so far, nor any identified cases of paralysis. But sewage sampling in one London treatment plant has repeatedly detected closely related vaccine-derived polioviruses between February and May. This suggests ‘it is likely there has been some spread between closely-linked individuals in North and East London and that they are now shedding the type 2 poliovirus strain in their feces,’ the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.”

One of the original selling points of the live-virus vaccine was that the vaccinated could pass it to the unvaccinated, improving herd immunity.