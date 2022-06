I DON’T LIKE THIS: Senators unveil text of bipartisan deal on gun violence, setting up speedy vote.

Meanwhile: Texas official: Uvalde shooter driven by social media fame, ‘abhorrent behavior’ went unchecked for months.

Things the bill does nothing about. Also police incompetence — or worse — which the bill also does nothing about.

UPDATE: Stephen Kruiser: The Gun Bill Just Dropped. It’s the GOP’s First Step to Blowing Slam-Dunk Midterms. Yep.