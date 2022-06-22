June 22, 2022

KAROL MARKOWICZ: Cheers to Elon Musk for finally saying ‘no’ to whiny, entitled millennial babies.

A few days ago, employees of spaceflight company SpaceX released an open letter criticizing their CEO Elon Musk. Less than 48 hours later, at least five employees who orchestrated the letter were fired.

Good.

The dam is breaking. The “listen to meeeeee” millennials, who have had an overblown influence on corporations, and on our culture, are finally being told to sit down and be quiet. It is very much overdue.