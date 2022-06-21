June 21, 2022

‘[SUPREME] COURT STRIKES DOWN MAINE’S BAN ON USING PUBLIC FUNDS AT RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS.’ Public schools get to indoctrinate kids in the totalizing ideology of “wokeness” because even though it serves as drop-in (if lousy) replacement for religion, it claims to be secular. (This increasingly seems to me to be a “bug” in the Constitution’s language – I don’t think the Founders conceived of replacement religious ideologies that would claim not to be religions.) So it’s only fair that those who prefer their religion to the state-sanctioned one get the opportunity to take their tax dollars elsewhere.