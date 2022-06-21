June 21, 2022

MY FRIEND MARTIN L. SHOEMAKER HAS A KICKSTARTER: Ulla: Martian Song Book 1

I could tell you that since he claims I incited it by getting him to read Jane Austen (he isn’t a fan. Then again, he started with Emma! I could have told him better) I feel responsible. But the truth is that I went to his reading at Liberty con, and I think this project needs the best launch possible.

So, again: Ulla: Martian Song Book 1

What if H.G. Wells was wrong?

Once Eugene Hardy was a trailblazer, with a promising future studying law.

But the world outside his small town was cold and unforgiving. By 1907 he has returned home, teaching music at local schools and at his church. His life is quiet now, settled.

Then he encounters the circus train; and he meets the Martian…

The tragedy of London sweeps the world, threatening Martian refugees who never hurt anyone, but who cannot speak for themselves. Suddenly Eugene must stand for individual justice over collective guilt. Only this pacifist musician can protect the last free Martians.

From Martin L. Shoemaker, bestselling author of The Last Dance, The Last Campaign, and Today I Am Carey. Cover by Luca Oleastri.

This book is being produced via a Kickstarter campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/martinlshoemaker/ulla-martian-song-book-1. Ends June 23.