June 20, 2022

BILL WHO? OH, RIGHT. Bill Nye’s Juneteenth pander tweet backfires spectacularly. “Actually, the final slaves weren’t freed in Kentucky and Delaware (@JoeBiden’s home state) until the 13th Amendment was ratified on December 6, 1865.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:58 pm
