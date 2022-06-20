June 20, 2022
BILL WHO? OH, RIGHT. Bill Nye’s Juneteenth pander tweet backfires spectacularly. “Actually, the final slaves weren’t freed in Kentucky and Delaware (@JoeBiden’s home state) until the 13th Amendment was ratified on December 6, 1865.”
