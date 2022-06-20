June 20, 2022

HE’S A CAUTIONARY EXAMPLE IN HIMSELF: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Makes a Great Case Against Red Flag Laws. “The absolute ignorance of our justice system and its operations it would take to genuinely post this and to think it makes a good point is jaw-dropping. It’s ironic, too, because proponents of red flag laws say that they’re only going to be used in extreme cases, like when someone is publicly threatening to shoot up a school, for example. But this graphic actually proves the opposite—it all starts over ‘photos of guns’ and ‘cryptic messages,’ neither of which are illegal or even necessarily concerning.”