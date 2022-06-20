«
June 20, 2022

HE’S A CAUTIONARY EXAMPLE IN HIMSELF: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Makes a Great Case Against Red Flag Laws. “The absolute ignorance of our justice system and its operations it would take to genuinely post this and to think it makes a good point is jaw-dropping. It’s ironic, too, because proponents of red flag laws say that they’re only going to be used in extreme cases, like when someone is publicly threatening to shoot up a school, for example. But this graphic actually proves the opposite—it all starts over ‘photos of guns’ and ‘cryptic messages,’ neither of which are illegal or even necessarily concerning.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm
