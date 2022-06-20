«

June 20, 2022

STOP ASIAN HATE: Chinese UW-Madison student beat up by four locals, but cops say no hate crime. “A Chinese University of Wisconsin-Madison PhD student was attacked and roughed up by what appear to be four minority locals early last week — the third such assault in the last two weeks — but, at least so far, authorities say it’s not a hate crime. On Tuesday evening the student was knocked to the ground by the assailants, who then proceeded to ‘kick and punch him,’ WGLR reports. The suspects did not take anything from the victim.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
