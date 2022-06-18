June 18, 2022

WELL, POLITICO: Politico wonders: How do we get inside the heads of the political elite? “Here’s a better question: Isn’t that exactly backwards? Politico rightly identifies the cause of the rise of populist movements on the Right and the Left as rejections of elitism, but crabs backward to the essential problem. The real problem is a disconnect between the governing class and the governed, and yet Ian Ward wonders how the governed can come to understand their elite overlords. . . . Over the last century, starting with Woodrow Wilson, the US has increasingly gravitated to elite, autocrat rule rather than self-governance. More power has accrued to Washington, and more of it has been passed to unaccountable agencies with unelected commissioners who issue rules nearly at whim. . . . As a result, much of the elite governing class aren’t even elected to office. Much of the regulation that governs us never came before Congress or any legislature, despite the constitutional order of self-governance through the House and Senate. Subsidiarity has largely vanished, and replaced with a star-chamberesque labyrinth of power in Washington.”