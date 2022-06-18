June 18, 2022

I SEEM TO REMEMBER A LOT OF PILOTS QUITTING OR BEING FIRED OVER VACCINE MANDATES: Why Are Thousands of Flights Being Canceled at America’s Airports? “More than one-third of all flights at LaGuardia Airport and over a quarter of flights at Newark Airport were canceled Thursday in one of the worst travel days yet this summer. The problem is partially attributed to a lack of pilots. Retirements and losses during the pandemic have yet to be filled. And the staffing shortage isn’t limited to pilots. Flight crews, ground personnel, airport security people — all are in short supply.”