June 18, 2022

OKAY, GROOMER: BUSTED: Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with 13-Year-Olds at Lunchtime.

“Is our education system totally dead? I always knew it was filled with liberals, biased, and in dire need of help. That education gap has only increased with the COVID lockdowns. It won’t shock me if this gap is too big to bridge given all the political forces in play. But I’m talking about all these freaks we have as teachers. The ones doling out puberty blockers to kids. The ones telling students not to tell their parents about their sexually explicit lessons and homework. It’s weird. It’s inappropriate. And now we have a full-blown child porn production operation occurring at this school in Hawaii. Some teacher was having sex with 13-year-olds at lunchtime and recorded all the activity. He got even deeper into trouble when he shared his trysts with others.”

Plus: “According to federal court documents, Bunag had been sending child pornography to a teacher in Philadelphia. That teacher was arrested in October.”

You know, if it’s a priest or a minister we hear about institutional corruption. But we don’t get that narrative with schools so much even though these cases are common. And you knew the profile was going to look like this, didn’t you?

Whatever you say, champ. To be fair, he didn’t want to show kids porn, just make porn using kids. No wonder so many people are homeschooling.