June 17, 2022

WELL, GOOD: Man Who Allegedly Tried to Kill Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh Indicted, Faces Life in Prison. “The California man who authorities say admitted to flying across the country to try to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is facing life in prison if convicted after a grand jury returned an indictment on June 15. Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, was indicted on one count of “Attempt to Assassinate [a] Justice of [the] United States,” according to a court filing. The punishment for the count, a violation of 18 U.S. Code Section 351(c), is a maximum of life in prison. Roske was initially charged with attempting to murder a U.S. judge. If convicted of that charge, a judge could have sentenced him to no more than 20 years in jail.”