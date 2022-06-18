June 18, 2022

HOW DO YOU SAY “ANCHORS AWEIGH” IN MANDARIN? “China’s just launched the Fujian, which is an entirely domestically-designed carrier rather than a rehash of the Russian Kuznetsov-class, like the last Chinese-built carrier was. Also unlike the Kuzentsov-derived Shandong, the Fujian is a real grownup CATOBAR ship, with electromagnetic catapults and everything. The only other big CATOBAR bird farm that isn’t in the USN is the French Charles de Gaulle, but the Fujian is much larger than the French carrier.”