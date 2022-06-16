June 16, 2022

ONE OF THE OPTIONS BEING CONSIDERED INVOLVES BIDEN DECLARING “A NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY.” White House Consults with Law Professors in Anticipation of Dobbs Ruling.

Following the Covid debacle with a “health emergency” that’s really about preserving abortion is a good way to make sure that “health emergencies” are ignored in the future.

And the federal government can certainly protect people’s right to interstate travel, which is an independent constitutional right that states can’t infringe. But I don’t think that will satisfy the Democrats’ activist base.