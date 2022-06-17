Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
A RETURN TO NORMALCY? After 10-Year Drought, One California GOP Candidate Predicts Big Surprises in …
WE SHOULD ALL BE SO LUCKY: Breasts Are Saving Japan From Woke Culture….
»
June 17, 2022
Q&A:
Stanley Kurtz on how Ron DeSantis can save American higher education.
Tweet
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 10:30 am
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE