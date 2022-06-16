June 16, 2022

DECLINING PUBLIC TRUST IN NON-PROFITS: Capital Research Center’s Michael Hartmann looks at new data showing a decline in confidence in the non-profit sector. Even among Democrats, significantly less than half, 44 percent, say they have confidence in non-profits, GOPers and the general public 10 points below that.

Among the frequently cited reasons for the declining trust is “inappropriate political agendas.” Since the non-profit sector — defined as tax-exempt foundations and corporate charitable giving units — is and long has been overwhelmingly liberal and Democrat, there’s a message here.