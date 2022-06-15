June 15, 2022

UKRAINE: RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JUNE 15.

Russian forces launched ground assaults in Severodonetsk and settlements in its vicinity but have not taken full control over the city as of June 15.

Russian forces launched largely unsuccessful offensive operations around the T1302 Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway in an effort to cut Ukrainian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Lysychansk.

Russian forces continued efforts to advance along the E40 highway to Slovyansk and southeast of Izyum.

Russian and Ukrainian forces continued to fight in northeastern settlements around Kharkiv City.

Russian forces continued to fortify fallback positions in Zaporizhia and Kherson Oblasts, while undertaking defensive measures to strengthen Russian presence in the Black Sea.

The Kremlin and proxy republics continue to pursue ad hoc annexation policies in occupied territories.