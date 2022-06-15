Home
June 15, 2022
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:
30-year mortgage rate surges to 6.28%, up from 5.5% just a week ago.
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 4:57 pm
