June 16, 2022
IF YOU’RE AN AVERAGE AMERICAN, EVERYONE COUNTS MORE THAN YOU WITH DEMOCRATS, EVEN DOGS, CATS AND FLEAS: Democrats choose Fido and Muffy over inflation-shocked public.
At a time when many are looking for help on raging inflation and who to blame for record-high gas prices, oversight Democrats are turning to pet collars, drawing fire from frustrated Republicans.
On Wednesday, with gas at an all-time high of $5.014 a gallon and inflation at 8.6%, the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s subcommittee charged with looking out for consumers will hold its first hearing of the year to discuss Seresto’s flea collar for dogs and cats. . . .
Republicans, meanwhile, are eager to focus on high gas prices and inflation, which Democrats and the Biden administration have failed to curb.
Flea collars? Someone needs to tell the Democrats that dog won’t hunt.