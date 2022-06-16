June 16, 2022

IF YOU’RE AN AVERAGE AMERICAN, EVERYONE COUNTS MORE THAN YOU WITH DEMOCRATS, EVEN DOGS, CATS AND FLEAS: Democrats choose Fido and Muffy over inflation-shocked public.

At a time when many are looking for help on raging inflation and who to blame for record-high gas prices, oversight Democrats are turning to pet collars, drawing fire from frustrated Republicans.

On Wednesday, with gas at an all-time high of $5.014 a gallon and inflation at 8.6%, the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s subcommittee charged with looking out for consumers will hold its first hearing of the year to discuss Seresto’s flea collar for dogs and cats. . . .

Republicans, meanwhile, are eager to focus on high gas prices and inflation, which Democrats and the Biden administration have failed to curb.