June 16, 2022

JOEL KOTKIN: Forget College. Skilled Trades Are the Future of the U.S. Economy. “Students are getting the message: A survey taken in 2020 found that only a third of undergraduates see their educations as advancing their career goals, and barely one in five think the BA is worth the cost. The basic reality is this: The upfront investment is high (tuition fees for four-year public colleges have increased by an average of 213 percent in real terms between 1988 and 2017) but the return on investment seems to be failing.”

Do tell.