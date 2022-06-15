«
»

June 15, 2022

WHAT MORONS SAY: John Kerry: ‘We Have to Push Back Hard’ on Efforts to Build New Fossil Fuel Infrastructure in Response to Rising Gas Prices.

Send him a copy of Alex Epstein’s new book, not that I expect him to read it or anything.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:14 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.