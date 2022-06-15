June 15, 2022
WHAT MORONS SAY: John Kerry: ‘We Have to Push Back Hard’ on Efforts to Build New Fossil Fuel Infrastructure in Response to Rising Gas Prices.
Send him a copy of Alex Epstein’s new book, not that I expect him to read it or anything.
WHAT MORONS SAY: John Kerry: ‘We Have to Push Back Hard’ on Efforts to Build New Fossil Fuel Infrastructure in Response to Rising Gas Prices.
Send him a copy of Alex Epstein’s new book, not that I expect him to read it or anything.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.