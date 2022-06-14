June 14, 2022

ABOUT TIME: Virginia Democrats Turn on Soros-Funded Prosecutor. “Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney Buta Biberaj was a top prospect for the George Soros-funded Justice and Public Safety PAC when she ran for the post in 2019. Three years in, she’s losing allies amid mounting scandals and rising crime. Top Democrats in the county, including board of supervisors chair Phyllis Randall, are searching for a candidate to take on Biberaj, according to two sources with knowledge of their thinking. The embattled official, who faces an ongoing recall effort, was elevated by nearly a million dollars from Soros in 2019 and is up for reelection next year.”