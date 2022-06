YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH: GOP presses for truth on Biden misinformation spy shop.

Several Republican senators pressed for a hearing on President Joe Biden’s “Truth Ministry” on Tuesday after new documents revealed that it planned to spy on the public and even included a “domestic terrorism branch” to look into election “misinformation.”

This is a betrayal of Biden’s — and the others involved’s — oaths of office. Talk about subverting democracy and the Constitution.