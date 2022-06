SINCE 1838? THAT’S 184 YEARS. KIND OF A WEAK ARGUMENT AGAINST FRATERNITIES: There have been 281 hazing-related deaths since 1838 across America.

And this is meaningless without comparisons to other widespread societal institutions, comparisons that are never made. It’s almost as if journalists and academics resent fraternities and want to make them look bad. I mean, giving lots of space to something that happened in 1905?