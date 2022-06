HOLDING THE SUPREME COURT HOSTAGE, MORE OR LESS LITERALLY: Pelosi again declines to pass SCOTUS safety bill.

On the one hand, this is despicable. On the other, as the Court ponders Second Amendment rights, it’s an illustration of how the authorities withhold police protection from unpopular groups, using the threat of tolerated “private” violence to serve their own ends. A good reason to be able to defend yourself.