Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
…AND SPEAKING OF WEIMAR AMERICA: Why Drag Events for Kids Are Inappropriate—And Actually Work Ag…
SOMEBODY SET UP US THE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Biden bombs again by misidentifying civil rights leader …
»
June 14, 2022
WELL, THAT SUCKS:
More than 14% of world’s population likely has (had) tick-borne Lyme disease.
Tweet
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 5:00 pm
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE