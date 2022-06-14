June 14, 2022

JUSTICE: Virginia Judge Kicks Soros Prosecutor Off Case for Concealing Criminal Records.

A Virginia judge has kicked a George Soros-funded prosecutor off a case involving potentially a dozen burglaries in multiple counties, saying the prosecutor’s office had concealed criminal records to “sell” a plea bargain.

Loudoun County circuit court judge James Plowman said the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj (D.) was “deliberately misleading the Court and the public” about “a possible 12 burglary crime spree spanning 4 counties over 10 days.” In a plea agreement, Biberaj’s office failed to note the offender had recently pleaded guilty to felonies and had pending charges and prior convictions as a minor, according to Plowman. Fox 5 on Saturday first reported on the judge’s order to remove Biberaj from the case.

“The Commonwealth is deliberately misleading the Court, and the public, in an effort to ‘sell’ the plea agreement for some reason that has yet to be explained,” Plowman wrote in his order.

The unprecedented move highlights the lengths to which so-called justice reform prosecutors will go to reduce bail, lighten sentencing, and avoid felony convictions—as well as the growing backlash to their approach. The Washington Free Beacon reported how other Soros-funded prosecutors in Virginia such as Arlington County commonwealth’s attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti (D.) and Fairfax County commonwealth’s attorney Steve Descano (D.) dismissed or declined to prosecute a serial looter on nearly a dozen charges related to larceny.

The soft-on-crime approach can sometimes prove deadly. Descano’s office last year refused to bring felony charges against a man who attempted to abduct and rape a hotel housekeeper, preferring to plead him out on misdemeanors of assault and battery. Less than a year later, the same man was charged with killing two homeless men and wounding three others during a nine-day shooting spree that spanned New York City and Washington, D.C. Biberaj in 2021 released a man charged with domestic violence on a $5,000 bond. He was charged two months later for brutally murdering his wife with a hammer.