June 13, 2022

THE LEFT’S CAMPAIGN OF TERROR: Another pregnancy center is set on fire. “Last week, someone set fire to a Christian pregnancy center in Eggertsville, New York. Graffiti was sprayed on the building and the motives of the arsonists didn’t require any help from Sherlock Holmes to figure out. Now, not even a week later, another pregnancy center in Gresham, Oregon was set ablaze. The Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center had its fire and smoke detection alarms triggered at approximately 3:00 am on Friday. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond swiftly and contain the blaze mostly to one room inside the facility, but other parts of the structure suffered water damage and windows were broken. And yet again, graffiti was sprayed on the outside of the Christian facility. The ATF is describing the fire as “suspicious.” Ya think?”