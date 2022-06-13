June 13, 2022

AS THE INSANITY TURNS (DEEPER): Hans Bader describes the consequences of a Washington state court ruling that overturned the conviction of a non-white guy for lying to a police officer. Why? Because the questions posed to the guy by a police officer were more threatening to him because he wasn’t white.

Aside from the obvious inequity of such reasoning, Bader points to the inevitable consequences:

“By making it harder to question people of color about crimes and suspicious activity, the state supreme court’s ruling will make it harder to solve crimes in communities of color, such as predominantly-black areas.

“Murders are much less likely to be solved in predominantly-black areas than predominantly white areas, fueling a much higher crime rate. And the victims of this high crime rate are disproportionately black, because most crime is committed against people of the perpetrator’s own race.”

Why, Bader’s point is almost so obviously true that it makes you wonder if the white liberals pushing this sort of courtroom insanity are doing so because they hate Black Americans, or White Americans, or both.