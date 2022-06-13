June 13, 2022

COMMIES QUOTING A COMMIE: Chinese State Media Use AOC Quote To Bash America.

Ocasio-Cortez has a long relationship with Chinese state-controlled media, the Washington Free Beacon reported last year. She thanked the newspaper Sing Tao, whose owners are members of a Chinese Communist Party advisory group, for covering a June 2020 roundtable discussion. She also paid the paper that month and in April 2021 to run ads.

Ocasio-Cortez is not the only left-wing American whom China has used in its propaganda. The Chinese state-controlled Global Times in May prominently featured an interview with liberal activist Ryan Deitsch in which he called the United States a “white supremacist country.”

China’s efforts to shame the United States may be an attempt to distract from the Communist regime’s contemptible human rights record. China is carrying out a genocide against its ethnic Uyghur minority.