June 13, 2022

PRETTY SURE NO BILL WOULD BE BETTER THAN ANY BILL, INCLUDING THIS ONE: A surprise: Senate group reaches deal on gun control package.

“Gun control” is a misnomer in this case, actually. Most Republicans, including lead negotiator John Cornyn, oppose any measures that would limit law-abiding people’s access to guns. That includes banning under-21s from buying AR-15s even though they’re already barred by federal law from buying handguns from licensed dealers.

What this package aims to do is what we might call “lunatic control.” Congress is going to spend some money to try to get America’s fringe crazies the mental health treatment they need and, failing that, to prevent them from getting their hands on guns.

Important to note: This is just a framework, an agreement in principle. There’s no legislative language yet that the two sides have signed off on, and you and I know that the devil’s in the details. Having said that, it’s notable that 10 Republicans joined this morning’s press release. That’s what Schumer needs to beat a filibuster, of course.