June 13, 2022

IT’S A HORRIBLY FAILED PRESIDENCY AND IT’S NOT EVEN HALFWAY OVER: Dems increasingly question whether unpopular Biden should be party’s nominee in 2024.

On the one hand, obviously no. On the other hand, who else they got? Beto? Kamala?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
