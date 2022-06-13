June 13, 2022
IT’S A HORRIBLY FAILED PRESIDENCY AND IT’S NOT EVEN HALFWAY OVER: Dems increasingly question whether unpopular Biden should be party’s nominee in 2024.
On the one hand, obviously no. On the other hand, who else they got? Beto? Kamala?
