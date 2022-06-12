June 12, 2022

ROGER KIMBALL: The ‘Get Trump’ Show: It is never the pretext—-putative Russian collusion or protests at the Capitol—-that is at issue but rather the ontological unacceptability of Trump and all he stands for. “The Democrats went all-out with this entertainment. I cannot, however, pronounce it an unqualified success. Nor did the public, which mostly reacted with a yawn.”

Plus: “The January 6 Committee has taken up where the Mueller show left off. The great difficulty for both shows is their utterly incredible premises. Donald Trump did not ‘collude’ with Russia or kowtow to Vladimir Putin. With every passing month we know with greater clarity that that entire $34 million entertainment was cooked up by Hillary Clinton and her agents. Which is why former Attorney General Bill Barr, no friend of Donald Trump, just opined on Glenn Beck’s podcast that Clinton might be guilty of sedition in her covert attack on Trump. . . . It’s the same with the January 6 jamboree. The whole raison d’être of the January 6 committee is to show that Donald Trump colluded with various nefarious forces—in this week’s episode, it’s the paramilitary group called the Proud Boys—to stage a ‘coup’ and ‘overturn’ the 2020 election. The problem is that the unruly protest at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was neither an ‘insurrection’ nor an attempted coup.”