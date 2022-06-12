June 12, 2022

WELL, THE JANUARY 6 HEARINGS WERE A SHOW TRIAL: “History will accept only one Jan. 6 narrative. This committee has it.”

Ann Althouse comments: “I’m reading that only because the headline bothered me so much that I felt that I needed to know how any educated, intelligent person could say such a thing. What a static, impoverished view of history! He seems to have it mixed up with propaganda — specifically, the propaganda of a totalitarian state.”

Plus, if you’re a Republican and getting “gooey fawning” from the WaPo, you’re probably not really a Republican.