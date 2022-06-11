June 11, 2022

#METOO WAS A TORPEDO AIMED AT TRUMP THAT TURNED AROUND AND HIT DEMOCRATS AND HOLLYWOOD, BUT THERE WAS COLLATERAL DAMAGE: The ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Scientist Who Had His Life Ruined by Overblown ‘Me Too’ Nonsense. “Did he do anything wrong? No. Not really. The relationship that spurred the end of his career was consensual. The allegations of ‘bro culture’ in the laboratory seem to be misplaced as well. Sabatini is now unemployed and totally radioactive to the science world. Anyone who is caught even offering an olive branch or lifeline to the guy seems to whip the woke mob into full froth.”

“Bro culture” is a sexist term anyway.