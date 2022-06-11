June 11, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
SPACE: Asteroid Ryugu contains material older than the planets, among the most primitive ever studied on Earth: Samples returned to Earth by a Japanese asteroid mission are the most untouched materials ever studied in the solar system.
