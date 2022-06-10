June 10, 2022

PLAUSIBLE: Biden is “Scared” Ukraine May Win, Analyst Asserts. I mean, his initial reaction was to facilitate Zelensky’s escape, letting Putin win. “Mr. Tisdall makes a contrarian but not unconvincing case that a “timid” Mr. Biden is helping to consign Ukrainians to “an agonizing war without end” and calls his “too-modest war aims a manifesto for the muddled middle.” He sets out an argument that is all the more remarkable for appearing in one of the world’s most highly esteemed left-wing newspapers. . . . Speaking at West Point last month, the president reminded graduating cadets that he is their commander-in-chief, but according to reports he whispered it. If the ability to project power is in itself a form of power, the White House under Biden’s administration is coming up short. Diplomacy and sanctions may be valiant; both have failed. Weakness — or a ‘weak-kneed approach,’ as Mr. Tisdall put it — is rarely part of winning wars.”