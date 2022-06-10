June 10, 2022

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Uvalde Shows Once Again That Cops Are Just Armed Bureaucrats: What happened in Uvalde is part of a pattern, not an aberration. “Large numbers of cops showed up. They hid behind walls to protect themselves. They milled around, conferred, and secured the perimeter, as the shooter emptied his weapon on helpless kids. They certainly wrote reports. As one headline noted, ‘Police delays may have deprived Texas schoolchildren of lifesaving care, experts say.’ That’s a safe bet. A few other items reinforce the bureaucratic tendencies of police agencies. On Thursday, police threatened to arrest journalists who gathered at the school district headquarters, which shows that officers often can be proactive when it suits them. Second, state officials accused school police of refusing to cooperate with a Department of Public Safety investigation after Texas officials criticized their inaction. Police offered shifting explanations.”