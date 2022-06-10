«
»

June 10, 2022

I HAVE BEEN ASSURED THAT ALL, ALL REPUTABLE ECONOMISTS SAY THE PRESIDENT’S DOING A GREAT JOB:  Famed economist Robert Shiller sees ‘good chance’ of recession.

Heck, I see it, and the closest I got to an economics degree was to dump three pages of Heinlein (Starship Troopers, to be exact) in the middle of a Theory of Economics test in ninth grade. The teacher, you’ll be happy to know, didn’t like it. He favored a mixed economy. He wasn’t fond of my salty metaphor back, either.  I took the C with pride.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:25 am
