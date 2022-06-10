June 10, 2022

THIS IS WHY YOU SHOULD ONLY READ INSTAPUNDIT (AND BLOGS OF INSTAPUNDIT CONTRIBUTORS): Researchers warn that eye damage caused by screen time can be deadly.

Of course, the question is, do you still believe in “experts”?

And my observation is: in my lifetime (and remember I grew up in another country) of all the things that were going to kill me, from bathing too frequently, to washing my hair too much, to spending too much time reading books, to eating unpeeled fruit to– Too much time at the computer is the lamest.