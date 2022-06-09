June 9, 2022

«
CRIMINALS DON’T ‘GROW OUT OF CRIME:’ That’s the conclusion of a 10-year study by the U.S. Sentencing Commission that found, according to Hans Bader, “over an eight-year period, violent offenders returned to crime at a 63.8% rate. The median time to rearrest was 16 months for these violent offenders. So, most violent offenders released from prison committed more crimes. Even among those offenders over age 60, 25.1% of violent offenders were rearrested.”

Of course, nobody with even minimal common sense needed a federal study to know that criminals typically continue being criminals once they spent time in prison, if only because prison is where they learn new criminal techniques and skills.

