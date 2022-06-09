June 9, 2022

«
DOCS FROM WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSE MAYORKAS LIE: He told the Senate last month that Disinformation Governance Board “has not yet begun its work.” Documents provided by a whistleblower to senators Grassley and Hawley show the truth.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 3:29 pm
