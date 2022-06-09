June 9, 2022

BOB MCMANUS: After Boudin ouster, New York lefties face their own ‘Bay’ of Reckoning.

San Francisco voters just gave George Soros-style law enforcement a swift kick where it hurts. Here’s hoping New York Democrats were paying attention.

And here’s especially hoping Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took note of the defenestration of Frisco DA Chesa Boudin in a recall election Tuesday.

The lesson being that you cannot have law without enforcement — not in any meaningful sense. Plus that sooner or later even voters in hard-left precincts like San Francisco get a belly full.

Full of crime-ridden, vagrant-infested streets. Of random, often lethal violence. Of slow-motion looting by “shoplifters.” Of public spaces turned into permanent, open-air shooting galleries and lunatic asylums.

Occasionally voters do something about all that — which, in Boudin’s case, was to kick him to the curb. Three cheers for the City by the Bay.

Boudin’s problem, and San Francisco’s, was his true-believer embrace of the Soros Doctrine — that when local prosecutors disengage, criminals come to their senses and begin to behave themselves. It’s nonsense on stilts, of course, yet lefties lap it up.