June 9, 2022

MYTHS, BUSTED: Little evidence testosterone treatment increases the risk of cardiovascular events, most in-depth analysis suggests. “Prescribing of testosterone for hypogonadism is increasing globally, but conflicting messages about its safety may have led to many patients not receiving the treatment. Ongoing studies should help to determine the longer-term safety of testosterone, but in the meantime, our results provide much-needed reassurance about its short-to-medium term safety. Our findings could have important implications for the treatment of men with hypogonadism worldwide.”