June 9, 2022

TO BE FAIR, IT’S ONLY BECAUSE HE’S AWFUL: Biden’s base abandoning him: Youth, women, minorities, and unions. Still pretty strong among woke white people who work for universities and corporate HR departments, though.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:30 am
