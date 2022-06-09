June 9, 2022
TO BE FAIR, IT’S ONLY BECAUSE HE’S AWFUL: Biden’s base abandoning him: Youth, women, minorities, and unions. Still pretty strong among woke white people who work for universities and corporate HR departments, though.
TO BE FAIR, IT’S ONLY BECAUSE HE’S AWFUL: Biden’s base abandoning him: Youth, women, minorities, and unions. Still pretty strong among woke white people who work for universities and corporate HR departments, though.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.