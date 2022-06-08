June 8, 2022

INCITED BY DEMOCRATS’ HATE SPEECH, OBVIOUSLY: Police capture armed man near Kavanaugh home. “A California man carrying at least one weapon near Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Maryland home has been taken into custody by police, after telling officers he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice, according to people familiar with the investigation. . . . Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the 49-year-old decision that guaranteed a person’s constitutional right to have an abortion. He was also angry over a recent spate of mass shootings, those people said.”

So, basically, an NPR listener pushed into violence by their extreme rhetoric.

Plus: “In this case, police got lucky with a tip about the perpetrator. They caught him before he made it onto Kavanaugh’s property. But will police get lucky the next time while Democrats dither on additional security for Supreme Court justices in this environment? And will Schumer apologize for encouraging this madness, even knowing it was explicitly illegal? . . . Also, the group that doxxed Supreme Court justices in the wake of the Dobbs leak insists that they bear no responsibility for this attempted attack. However, they’re pretty thin-skinned about it.”

Democrats would be happy to see Kavanaugh gone and replaced by Biden. Republicans need to say that they won’t allow a seat opened by assassination to be filled until after the next presidential election.

UPDATE: Josh Blackman: So Long As Dobbs Remains Undecided, The Lives of the Justices Are At Risk: The Dobbs 5 should immediately issue an unsigned per curiam order, with an opinion to follow, even over the Chief Justice’s objection.