June 8, 2022

BIDEN IS DOING IT ON PURPOSE: Issues & Insights asks an importance question today regarding the Bumbler-in-Chief – is his utter incompetence just the way he is or evidence of specific intent?

“He set off a 40-decade-high inflation spiral with his $2 trillion ‘rescue’ plan. He exacerbated supply-chain problems by paying people not to work. He threw open the borders to millions of illegal immigrants. He needlessly kept COVID mandates and restrictions in place. He worsened shortages of baby formula and spiking gasoline prices. He encouraged foreign adversaries with his disastrous Afghanistan retreat,” I&I notes.

“In every instance, Biden has said he and his top officials were ‘caught off guard.’ In other words, his is pleading incompetence. The public has picked up on this, which is why most Americans now believe that ‘incompetent’ is the word that best describes this president.”

Still, what about this: “But incompetence doesn’t do Biden justice. In every case, Biden knew, or should have known, what would happen if he pushed his policies. Yet he did so anyway.” It’s a highly disturbing train of thought, but …. there it is.