June 8, 2022

HMM: Ukrainian startup conducts new tests for engine of ‘self-devouring’ rocket. “In an autophagic rocket, the hull would be used as solid rocket fuel, in addition to other propellants carried on board. For this purpose, the hull material must be both strong enough and have sufficient combustibility. During the rocket’s flight, the body is consumed, allowing for a reduction in mass as it travels and leaving no debris once the flight is completed. This advance would enable more efficient and environmentally friendly launches.”