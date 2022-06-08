June 8, 2022
BY MAKING THIS MORE TRANSGRESSIVE, FEMINISM MAKES IT MORE COMPELLING: More women than men turned on by ‘aggressive’ porn: study.
In fact it was the only reason I could figure out for the success of Fifty Shades of Gray.
