June 8, 2022

BY MAKING THIS MORE TRANSGRESSIVE, FEMINISM MAKES IT MORE COMPELLING:  More women than men turned on by ‘aggressive’ porn: study.

In fact it was the only reason I could figure out for the success of Fifty Shades of Gray.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:30 am
